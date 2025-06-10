Woman injured in lightning strike

By KC Downey

HENNIKER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A woman from Henniker is in critical condition after lightning hit the trees she was standing next to.

The strike happened during the thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters who rushed to the scene said they were able to get the woman breathing on the way to a Boston hospital, where she remains in critical condition and is still unconscious.

Relatives told News 9 the victim is from Texas and was visiting relatives in Henniker.

According to relatives, the woman was outside at the time of the storm putting a cooler in a car.

