CPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing, falling over side of US-50 overpass

By Morgan Schneider & Sean MacKinnon

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing and falling over the side of the US-50 overpass in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday night.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Fort Washington Way, close to Heritage Bank Center.

Police say the victim hit the wall on the right side, came off his motorcycle, and flew over the wall. Officials confirmed that the single victim, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the victim fell at least 2o feet.

The incident happened near the entrance to One Lytle Place apartments. The man was wearing a helmet, according to officials, and speed is being investigated as a factor.

“One witness said it was apparent to me that he wasn’t going to be able to make the curve at the speed he was going,” Lt. Patrick Caton with CPD said.

Investigators said Fort Washington Way to Columbia Parkway is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday night.

