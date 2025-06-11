Dearborn’s M Cantina gets Guinness World Record for selection of agave-based spirits

By Max White

DEARBORN, Michigan (WXYZ) — M Cantina in Dearborn was officially recognized as a Guinness World Record holder on Tuesday for its selection of spirits.

The restaurant from Chef Junior Merino set the record for offering the most commercially available varieties of agave spirits in a restaurant.

In all, M Cantina has 1,825 distinct bottles of 100% agave spirits, surpassing the previous record of 1,033 bottles set by a restaurant in New Jersey last year.

The collection at M Cantina includes tequilas, mezcals, raicillas, bacanoras, sotols and more.

Merino is known as “The Liquid Chef” and said he’s worked for years to curate the selection while traveling through Mexico to find rare and exceptional spirits. He’s sourced many from small, artisanal producers.

“Our goal has always been to introduce guests to the incredible variety and craftsmanship behind agave spirits and Mexican cuisine and culture in general,” Merino said in a statement. “Achieving this record is an honor and it inspires us to continue exploring and celebrating Mexico’s vibrant spirit culture.”

Merino has also been recognized by the Mexican government as an “Official Ambassador of Gastronomy & Tourism & Promoter of All Mexican Beverages.”

On top of their agave selection, M Cantina also has a collection of rare whiskey. The restaurant is open seven days a week, located along Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

