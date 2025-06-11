DNA leads to arrest of former next-door neighbor in 1994 cold case murder of North Texas woman, Irving police say

By Briauna Brown

Texas (KTVT) — A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 1994 murder of a woman in Irving, police announced Monday.

Irving PD said that Darryl Patrick Goggans is charged with capital murder in the fatal stabbing of Megan Beth Johns.

The department plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to update the public on Goggans’ arrest.

Investigation begins after Johns doesn’t show up for work

According to police, on Oct. 5, 1994, Johns’ coworkers called her apartment complex in the 3000 block of West Walnut Hill Lane after she did not show up for work that morning.

Police said the maintenance worker at the complex went to Johns’ apartment to check on her, and when he opened the sliding glass door at the back of her apartment, he found her body.

When officers arrived, Johns was found lying face down on her living room floor with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release Irving PD said, “It was always believed, due to lack of evidence suggesting forced entry, that Johns knew her attacker.”

In a social media video posted by the department on the 29th anniversary of Johns’ cold case, police described the crime scene. Police said Johns’ home was ransacked, and they believed she put up a fight when she was attacked.

Irving PD said within 48 hours of the crime, detectives spoke to neighbors, coworkers, friends and family members.

Goggans was Johns’ next-door neighbor at the time of her murder, police said.

DNA links Goggans to the case

Irving PD said during a recent review of the evidence in Johns’ case, a sample was tested and yielded a DNA profile.

The profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA database, and matched with Goggans, police said.

Goggans was arrested on Tuesday, June 10, and is currently in custody at the Irving City Jail.

“Thanks to the collective effort from family, friends, media, and law enforcement, Megan Johns’ case was never forgotten, and justice will finally be served,” Irving PD said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information concerning Goggans’ involvement in the murder of Johns to call 972-721-3539 or email ECurtis@IrvingTX.gov. You can also stay anonymous by submitting a tip to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.

