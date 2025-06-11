Man behind KC Wolf mourns passing of his wife, leans on faith and Chiefs Kingdom

By Krista Tatschl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Dan Meers, the ubiquitous, lovable, unofficial director of shenanigans as KC Wolf, is a man of joy. He is a 35-year member of Chiefs Kingdom, sporting the fuzzy and rotund-in-the-middle costume at Arrowhead Stadium on game days.

“I don’t think Chiefs Kingdom know how much love I have for them either. So it’s mutual,” he said with his characteristic ear-to-ear smile.

But 11 days ago, Meers’ usual joy moved into grief as his wife of 31 years, Cam, died after a two-year battle with cancer.

“I’m just so thankful that God let me be married to her for 11,667 days,” Meers said as he wiped away tears. “I would do it all over again. Regardless of how hard this journey has been, I’d sign up and walk down that aisle and say, ‘I do.'”

Cam Meers, 58, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and for a brief time was cancer-free. She then developed leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood-forming tissues, primarily the bone marrow.

Doctors told the family chemotherapy wouldn’t ever render toward remission. Dan and Cam chose together to stop treatment and enjoy six more weeks of life together.

Cam Meers was a counselor by profession. The couple raised three children and enjoyed many hours of play with their two grandkids.

“You know that we’re called to get in the game, that we’re called to make a difference in the lives of others, that’s the wife she was,” Dan Meers said. “She was a difference maker.”

He and his wife supported many local and international causes.

“I think it would honor my wife the most is working with homeless shelters, orphanages around the world, and just doing our best to make an impact in this world,” Dan Meers said. “I think what would mean the most to me is if they went out and they just, whether it’s giving their time or their money or just anything to help someone else out. There’s a lot of hurting people in this world.”

The family has requested no donations be sent to them directly but to causes they held dear, including Living Water International and Abundant Life/Compassion International.

