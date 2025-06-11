Michaels to close one of its two California distribution centers, laying off hundreds of workers

By Cecilio Padilla

California (KOVR) — Michaels is closing one of its two California distribution centers and laying off hundreds of workers, a WARN Act notification revealed last week.

The notice, filed on June 6, shows that Michaels will be shuttering its center on W. Sugar Road in Tracy, effective Aug. 4.

A total of 229 employees at the Michaels facility are set to lose their jobs, the layoff report shows.

Several companies have announced impending closures of their Central Valley facilities in recent months, including UPS in Stockton and the Blue Diamond Growers facility in Sacramento.

Michaels still lists its Lancaster distribution facility as actively hiring on its website. The arts and crafts company has distribution facilities across the U.S.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Michaels for comment about the Tracy facility’s closure.

Companies with a presence in California are required by law to file a WARN Act notice at least 60 days before a mass layoff.

