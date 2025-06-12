Bengals’ Stewart leaves mandatory minicamp early after voicing frustration with rookie contract dispute

By Fletcher Keel

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A growing saga inside the Cincinnati Bengals has taken another turn.

Despite having not signed his rookie contract or taken part in workouts, first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart had reported to Cincinnati for mandatory minicamp to be around the team.

Thursday morning, Stewart left camp ahead of the last day of the offseason program. Stewart’s absence was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“He wasn’t here today, so we just focused on the guys who were here,” head coach Zac Taylor said of Stewart’s absence Thursday after the final workout of this phase in the offseason. “He and I have had positive conversations.

“I think for all of the rookies, you’d like them to be on the field. Certainly, there are things that happen over the course of an NFL career and this is one of them right now. He’s been in the meetings, he’s been positive that way. He’s been learning, he’s a good learner and we look forward to getting him back on the field quickly.”

Tuesday, after the first day of mandatory minicamp activities, Stewart publicly voiced his frustrations with not having a deal signed yet.

“I can’t say what I really want to say,” Stewart said. “It is ‘their’ contract. They can do what they want with it.”

Stewart confirmed that he will not take part in on-field drills until he signs his rookie deal. Stewart said he has communicated “here and there” with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

“It’s very important,” Stewart said about being on the field while the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season. “You got to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical.”

Stewart had 1.5 sacks and two passes defended last season for Texas A&M. The Florida native also had 31 total tackles.

“I think there’s education that happens with all the rookies, [and] we do our best to educate them,” Taylor said when asked about Stewart’s statements earlier this week. “Number one, we want to protect our team and our locker room. I understand there’s some frustration there, and that’s how he chose to do it, and that’s his prerogative, and we will coordinate getting him back in the fold.”

When asked if he thinks if Stewart will have a contract signed soon, Taylor added, “I’m not going to make any predictions.”

Stewart is one of two Bengals to have a public contract dispute with the team this year, along with Trey Hendrickson, who has not been present at any day of mandatory minicamp.

Thursday is the final day of minicamp activities.

