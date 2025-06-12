Boston native John “Doomsday” Howard uses UFC experience to teach women self-defense



WBZ

By Mike Sullivan

BOSTON (WBZ) — Boston native John “Doomsday” Howard made his name as a UFC fighter. Now, he’s giving back to his community by teaching women self-defense and helping children learn martial arts.

Howard will enter his fiftieth fight this weekend when he takes on Pat Casey in a bare-knuckle boxing bout at Mohegan Sun. The UFC mixed-martial arts legend, and Dorchester native, will be entering the ring at 42 years-old. In between training sessions, he teaches women self-defense at his dojo in Easton, Massachusetts.

“Knowing how to fight is the same thing as having a gun. Hopefully, you never have to use it, but if you do, you can,” Howard said.

Each class has become personal.

“I feel more connection, honestly teaching women versus men,” said Howard, the father of a son and three daughters. “I have experienced violence with my kids and that still hurts me. You can see me right now, I am trying not to cry.”

Daughter and son both shot

His son and daughter were the victims of gun violence. His son was shot in the foot. His daughter survived a gunshot to the head.

“The bullet is still lodged in her head. We can’t remove it right now. So that comes with other complications,” said an emotional Howard. “Even if you try to avoid violence, sometimes violence happens.”

He sees a bit of his daughters in every person he trains in self-defense.

Those women will soon be watching him compete in his bare-knuckle boxing match. As a UFC fighter he has a mixed martial arts record of 24-13-0. This will be a new experience just using his hands.

“It’s basically boxing with no gloves. I’m excited. It’s my debut,” said Howard.

Autism is his “superpower”

This fight comes more than a decade after Howard was diagnosed with autism.

“It explained a lot of stuff that happened in my life, and why I reacted to certain stuff,” said Howard. “I treat it like a superpower. There are certain things it enhances for me, and certain things I struggle upon. It’s like being Superman. You have all of these powers, but there is a kryptonite out there.”

Howard will try to channel those powers in the ring on June 14.

