California man gets 8 years for selling fentanyl pills causing teen death

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, California (KSBW) — A Monterey County man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills to a 15-year-old boy, resulting in the teen’s death.

Edward Tellez Solis, also known as Edward Telles Solis, 27, of Marina, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to his plea agreement, Tellez Solis used social media to advertise and sell various types of illegal narcotics.

“Edward Tellez Solis used social media as a superhighway to sell lethal drugs and line his pockets with the proceeds. Today’s sentencing marks a crucial step in bringing justice to the victim and a family devastated by the scourge of fentanyl,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. “We will be relentless in our pursuit of unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison in our community.”

On March 15, 2022, Tellez Solis contacted the minor to sell him 13 M30 pills, knowing they contained fentanyl. The next day, Tellez Solis delivered at least nine M30 pills to the 15-year-old, who suffered a fatal overdose due to the drugs, according to federal court documents.

A search of Tellez Solis’s vehicle uncovered controlled substances, $17,243 in cash, a loaded firearm, three fully loaded magazines, and an additional 89 rounds of ammunition. At his home, an additional $98,246 in cash was found.

Tellez Solis will also serve three years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $29,895.85 in restitution to the minor’s family.

“While this sentence brings a measure of justice to the community for this crime, it can never undo the pain and devastation the defendant’s reprehensible actions caused the victim’s family,” said United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian. “We will continue to work closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to fight the scourge of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics pouring over our border. We owe the victim’s family and the people of the Northern District of California nothing less.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.