Man accused of fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting will seek hiring a private lawyer

By Yolanda Cruz

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The YouTuber accused of shooting and killing two people on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night will stay in jail for the time being.

Manuel “Manny” Ruiz was in court Thursday morning, and he will continue to be held without bail.

Ruiz asked Judge Amy Chelini for a three-week extension in his trial to look into hiring his own lawyer.

Ruiz was taken into custody for the shooting deaths of Rodney Finley and Tanisha Finley, also known as Finny and Bubbly.

Ruiz and Finny reportedly had a feud over social media. When Ruiz saw Finny in front of the Bellagio Sunday evening, he reportedly shot Finny and Bubbly in self-defense.

Ruiz eventually turned himself in to the Henderson Police Department.

Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with District Attorney Steve Wolfson after Ruiz’s Thursday court appearance.

Wolfson began by stressing that he believes Las Vegas is a safe community, citing a decrease in crime along the Strip, making the incident involving Ruiz “extremely serious.”

One of the first questions Wolfson was asked was if Ruiz’s wife, who was there the night of the shooting, could possibly face any charges.

“This just happened a few days ago, and I am confident that Metro is going to look at every single aspect of this case,” he said. “If they submit something over to us for consideration, we’ll consider it.”

Wolfson also noted that with social media and the presence of so much video evidence, “prosecutions are a lot easier nowadays.”

Wolfson was asked if the death penalty would be considered in this case.

“This is a case involving the death of two innocent people, and whenever we have a situation where two people are killed needlessly, senselessly… it’s always an option, and that will be something we look at in the coming weeks.”

Ruiz was arrested on two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

He is set to return to court July 3.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.