Rattlesnake vs. Bobcat: Arizona resident captures heated standoff

By Reyna Preciado

Click here for updates on this story

ORO VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — Video capturing a bobcat and rattlesnake showed how a stand-off between the two desert predators was initiated. The interaction was captured at around 5 a.m. on June 6.

The bobcat swiftly approached the rattlesnake, which appeared to be attempting to camouflage itself. The video showed the rattlesnake shaking its rattle, a defense tactic the reptile will use before striking.

Terry Campbell has surveillance cameras around her Oro Valley home, capturing various wildlife that trigger a recording. Campbell’s video only captured 15 seconds, but she told KGUN 9 that one of her other cameras showed the bobcat “strolling away” just after.

“It was a 15 second video so that is it. On another camera I have the bobcat strolling away so I assume they both backed off and went their separate direction,” Campbell told KGUN 9 in an email.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, bobcats are known predators of rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes are known to strike if threatened, but bobcats aren’t the reptile’s typical diet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.