Undetonated explosives found in and around charred NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Undetonated explosive devices, similar to M-80s, were discovered in and around charred NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn.

Multiple police vehicles went up in flames in a police parking lot in Bushwick early Thursday morning.

The vehicles caught fire in the lot at DeKalb Avenue and Central Avenue, about two blocks from the 83rd Precinct, just after 1:30 a.m.

At least six marked and two unmarked vehicles, including a van, went up in flames.

Several appear to also have been vandalized, with shattered windows. Responding officers detected a strong smell of gasoline.

“It’s very unsettling, no one wants to be living on a street that has arson happening on it, but yeah, it’s unnerving for sure,” a resident said.

Surveillance video recovered by police shows two men, wearing all black and masks, fleeing the scene.

The vehicles in the parking lot were used by the 83rd Precinct and patrol borough Brooklyn North.

Following the blaze, police cruisers were parked outside nearby NYPD parking lots out of an abundance of caution.

