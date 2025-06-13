Central Florida marks 9 years since the deadly Pulse nightclub mass shooting

By Bob Hazen

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Thursday marks 9 years since the Pulse nightclub mass shooting that killed 49 people in Orlando.

On June 12, 2016, a gunman entered the nightclub and opened fire, which caused the deaths of 49 people and left 53 others injured.

Family members of the victims were given the opportunity to visit the club site for the first time on Wednesday, just before its demolition.

More families are expected to arrive Thursday. They are arriving in groups on buses and are accompanied by FBI agents trained in helping victims.

The nightclub has been cleared of almost all furniture, the dance floor is gone and the building has been sanitized. It has not had water or air conditioning for years.

Most families who have visited so far have chosen not to speak publicly after their visit. However, some have expressed the need to see the space, which has become sacred to them.

One visitor said, “I needed to see the space; I needed to see how big it was. I did want to see the bathrooms where other people had died as well.”

While these visits continue Thursday, several events are also being held to honor the 49 people killed.

The city of Orlando’s official Pulse remembrance ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church downtown.

The names of the 49 victims will be read, and 49 bells will be tolled. Some family members will also speak at the ceremony.

The visits to Pulse will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continue through Saturday.

