Napa man accused of killing woman pregnant with twins charged with murder

By Tim Fang

NAPA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — Prosecutors in Napa County have charged a man with multiple counts of murder after a woman pregnant with twins was found dead in her home over the weekend.

District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday that 40-year-old Ernie Victor Solis has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Hailey Privett and the twins she was pregnant with at the time of her death.

Prosecutors allege Solis killed Privett and her unborn children at her home on Dale Drive in Napa on Sunday morning.

According to the Napa Valley Register, Privett was Solis’ fiancée.

A family member told the newspaper that Privett was the adoptive mother of two girls and was in the process of adopting a foster son. The family member also said that the victim learned last month she was pregnant by Solis with the twins, who would have been due in late December.

Solis faces additional allegations of using a deadly weapon, inflicted great bodily injury and that he had a prior strike and prior poor performance on probation, prosecutors said.

Court records showed Solis had been arrested nearly a dozen times over the past two decades.

Police announced Solis’ arrest on Tuesday. Jail records show he is being held without bail.

If convicted, Solis faces the possibility of life without parole or the death penalty, prosecutors said.

Solis’ next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in which he is expected to enter a plea.

