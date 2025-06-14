Two men dead after they were found in a water tank, authorities say

By Doug Myers, Steven Rosenbaum

Texas (KTVT) — Two men died after they were found unresponsive Friday evening inside a water tank in southwest Tarrant County.

Authorities say the men were conducting routine inspections of water infrastructure in the area when co-workers, unable to reach them, called 911 out of concern.

Numerous units from Parker County’s emergency services responded to the 12000 block of Aledo Road just before 5 p.m. Firefighters, who had to wear breathing apparatuses due to poor air quality, found the victims in an underground concrete vault.

The crews also determined that the scene was just over the border of Tarrant County, so the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office was called soon after.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the victims’ identities and causes of death, TCSO said.

