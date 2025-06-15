Dozens of Oakland firefighters respond to fire on International Boulevard

By Jose Fabian

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Dozens of Oakland firefighters responded to an early morning fire on International Boulevard on Sunday.

Around 12:41 a.m., Oakland Fire said crews were at a fire on the 3700 block of International Boulevard.

There were 45 firefighters at the 2-alarm fire, and just after 1 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Police were in the area doing traffic control as firefighters finished cleaning up hot spots inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.