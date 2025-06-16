72-year-old woman foils scam phone call, reports it to proper authorities

By Mike Brookbank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — While we often discuss the current scams out there, do you know how you would react when that call or text appears on your phone?

Sadly, as I’ve learned, many people quickly become entangled in the web of lies and, in the process, they divulge vital personal information or part with their money.

But one Northeast Ohio woman recognized the red flags, reached out to me to share her experience, and it provides a valuable lesson for all of us.

The call came in while Teresa George was at work.

“It was an 800 number which I didn’t recognize, so I didn’t pick up, plus I was busy,” George said.

A voicemail alert popped up. George then peeked at the transcript of the message on her cell phone.

“It said Pamela from Capital One calling about case number blah, blah, blah,” George said.

The 72-year-old is a current customer, so this wasn’t totally out of left field.

They want to get the word out to protect their neighbors. “I had filed a dispute with Capital One, for a purchase that I made back in January,” said George.

When George got home, she checked the case number mentioned in the message, but it didn’t match the one provided by the credit card company.

“So instead of calling the number back that she instructed me to call, I took my credit card out and called the customer service number that was on the back of the credit card,” George said.

That was the move right there that foiled the scammer’s attempt to get her on the phone with them.

“What we need to do is never call the number that the scammers give us because that’s only going to lead us to more scammers,” said Sheryl Harris, with the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad.

Harris continued, “So, had she called them back, my guess is they would be trying to keep her on the phone; they would not be letting her get off the phone, they would be giving her instructions.”

Harris told me that if we answer or return a call from a scammer, it is almost always a high-pressure conversation full of fear.

If it’s legitimate, these people won’t be trying to scare you or make it seem as if the sky is falling.

“That’s right, because scammers know a lot about psychology, they know that when we’re panicked, we tend not to be able to access that part of our brain that works rationally,” Harris said.

Harris’s advice is to take a step back, breathe, and verify the information with your bank or credit card company with the contact info on your card or statement.

Also, reach out for advice from family, friends, or the Scam Squad.

“We get calls all day long from people who are faced with choices of things,” Harris said.

For George, things didn’t have a chance to escalate. I asked her what made her take out her credit card and call the number on the back of it.

“I think it was just a hunch, just a feeling,” she said.

Speaking with George, it became clearer how easily consumers could be misled by something like this.

“Oh, absolutely, especially if you’re not busy and you already know that you have something going on with your bank or institution. It would be really easy to get scammed into something like that,” George said.

Although Theresa didn’t lose any money with this scam attempt, she did report it to both the FBI and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The bulk of scam reports that the Scam Squad receives come from people who have not paid.

