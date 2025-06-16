Dozens rally in Massachusetts for student, high school graduate detained by ICE

By Danae Bucci

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A few dozen people showed up at Chelsea City Hall, holding signs in support of immigrants.

Organizers have made it very clear that this demonstration is by the community and for the community.

This rally comes after several people were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chelsea this past week, including a student and recent high school graduate.

The parents of both of those people say they had the proper documentation to be in the country.

People gathering outside Chelsea City Hall say they believe their community is being targeted by ICE, making rallies like this important.

“We’re not going anywhere. When you see us together, we get stronger and we can make noise and we can make a difference,” said one rally participant.

“Our community has been hit hard with what’s going on with ice and the deportations. I sat one day, literally two days ago, and my heart couldn’t take it anymore,” another participant said.

People at Saturday’s event say the community has been shaken by the ICE activity, and that today’s rally is meant to bring people together.

