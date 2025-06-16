Inactive World War II-era bomb washes ashore on Florida beach

By Blaine Montgomery

ENGLEWOOD, Florida (WBBH) — Beachgoers at Englewood Beach were shocked to learn that a mysterious object found in the sand was a World War II-era bomb.

The device, heavily encrusted with barnacles, was first discovered by children near the Gulf View condos earlier this week on Wednesday. Mistaking it for a scuba tank, they took photos and touched it. They were shocked to find out Saturday deputies confirmed it was a suspected air drop bomb from World War II.

“I was shivering when I heard it was a bomb,” said Maci Martinez, one of the children who found it.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded and evacuated the area Saturday afternoon. People living along the beach said at least 100 feet was blocked off by caution tape as units responded. The Sarasota Bomb Squad and MacDill Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance team removed the device, which was determined to be inactive.

“You just never know what will wash up,” said local resident Linda Powers. “It’s always a day at the beach.”

Authorities confirmed the bomb was safely removed and taken to the Macdill Air Force Base.

