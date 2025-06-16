Police: Woman accused of stealing thousands in lottery tickets from PA gas station

By Caitlyn Scott

IRWIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pennsylvania State Police said a woman was taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a gas station where she worked.

According to a public information report obtained Sunday, officials said a 52-year-old woman was arrested after stealing $82,000 worth of lottery tickets from a BP gas station in Irwin.

Officials said the woman was employed at the gas station during the time the tickets were stolen. The tickets were said to have been stolen between December 2024 to June of this year.

The identity of the woman has not been released, and it is unclear if charges will be filed.

