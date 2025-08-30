Containment of Pickett Fire in California’s Napa County grows to 51% as firefight enters 2nd week

By Tim Fang

NAPA COUNTY (KPIX) — More than a week after the Pickett Fire started in California’s Napa County, firefighters are making progress on the largest wildfire to burn in the Bay Area so far this year.

According to a Cal Fire update posted Friday night, the fire burning near the town of Calistoga has burned 6,803 acres and is 51% contained.

Five structures have been destroyed, while another 187 structures remain threatened. Firefighters did not provide specifics on the destroyed structures.

“Through the night, the fire perimeter has remained within the Glass Fire footprint,” the agency said, noting a wildfire that burned through the same area in 2020.

Cal Fire said weather in the area is expected to be warmer and drier, with gusty winds in the afternoon.

“Firefighters continue to monitor areas of steep rugged terrain to ensure the fire remains within control lines. Resources continue to patrol and cool smoldering material deep into the perimeter of the fire,” the agency added.

More than 2,400 fire personnel remain on scene, including 210 engines, 36 water tenders, eight helicopters, 45 dozers and 53 hand crews.

The Pickett Fire broke out on the afternoon of Aug. 21 in the in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits. The fire quickly grew, prompting evacuations.

On Sunday, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services declared a local state of emergency.

As of Friday morning, evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:

NPA-E107-B NPA-E114 NPA-E115 NPA-E122-B POP-E001-B POP-E002-C Meanwhile, an evacuation warning is in effect for zone NPA-E120.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire, which is burning in the famed winegrowing region, is prompting concerns about this year’s crop. Napa County’s Agricultural Commissioner has issued an early estimate of the fire causing $65 million in damages, mostly impacting the wine industry.

