Nearly 104 pounds of DMT intended for Harford County seized by CBP officers

By Andrew Adeolu

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) in Baltimore seized nearly 104 pounds of DMT on its way to Harford County.

According to CBP agents, two shipments of 23 black vacuum-sealed bags were intercepted on July 18 and July 23, then inspected by officers. While examining the bags, officers observed a brown powdery substance.

The substance was then sent to scientists at CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services for a full lab analysis. On August 7, scientists confirmed that the substances tested positive for DMT.

In total, the 46 bags weighed a combined 47 kilograms, or 104 pounds and 10 ounces, and had a street value of $80,000, per CBP officers.

“Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission prioritizes intercepting dangerous drugs, such as DMT, at our nation’s ports of entry that could harm U.S. citizens and destroy our communities,” said Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Baltimore. “The accessibility of dangerous drugs purchased through the global marketplace presents a unique challenge to CBP officers searching for them, but this seizure once again proves that our officers are up to that challenge.”

DMT is illegal in the U.S. as it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use.

CBP officers did not mention if any suspects had yet been apprehended.

What is DMT?

Dimethyltryptamine or DMT is a Schedule 1 controlled substance, used for its powerful psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects.

DMT occurs naturally in a wide variety of plants and animals, and when ingested, causes brief, episodic hallucinations, per the National Institute of Health.

According to the CBP, DMT was a popular abused substance in the 1960s. While some users take it recreationally, others use DMT for religious and ceremonial purposes.

The substance can be smoked, snorted, or injected to reach short-term mind-altering effects. Users also consume DMT orally in brews like Ayahuasca for an LSD-like high.

Second time this year

On June 11, CBP officers in Baltimore prevented 695 pounds of DMT from making its way to an address in Harford County.

Three shipments arrived in the U.S. via air cargo from Chiapas, Mexico, between May 7 and May 27. Each shipment had four boxes and a total of 100 tightly sealed bags.

When officers inspected the cargo, they found the brown powdery substance inside and sent it to CBP labs, where it was confirmed to be DMT.

In total, there were 300 vacuum-sealed bags worth a street value of $555,000.

