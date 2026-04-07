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Las imágenes del lado oscuro de la Luna registradas por la misión Artemis II desde Orion

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Published 7:08 AM

Por CNN Español

La misión Artemis II regresa ahora a la Tierra, tras haber sobrevolado el lado oscuro de la Luna en una trayectoria sin precedentes que les permitió adentrarse en el espacio más profundamente que cualquier viaje humano anterior.

En el sobrevuelo tuvieron un apagón de 40 minutos en el que la tripulación se encontraba más cerca de la superficie lunar, mientras se aventuraba hacia la cara oculta de la Luna, impidiendo la transmisión de datos hacia y desde la Tierra.

Así, el sexto día de la misión trajo consigo el logro culminante, largamente esperado. Un sobrevuelo lunar de gran amplitud ofreció a la tripulación vistas sin precedentes de la cara oculta de la Luna, lo que permitió al equipo superar el récord de la mayor distancia jamás alcanzada por humanos en el espacio.

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Con información de Jackie Wattles, Ashley Strickland y Elise Hammond, de CNN.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

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