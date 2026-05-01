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Emily Blunt y Stanley Tucci reciben estrellas en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood

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Published 7:47 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Emily Blunt y Stanley Tucci recibieron sus propias estrellas en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood este 30 de abril, en una inusual ceremonia conjunta realizada un día antes del estreno en cines de “The Devil Wears Prada 2” en Estados Unidos.

Como es tradición en estas ceremonias, familiares, amigos y colegas acompañaron a los homenajeados. Entre los asistentes destacaron Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson (“La Roca”), Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon y John Krasinski, esposo de Blunt.
Durante su discurso, Blunt dijo que le resultaba difícil expresar lo significativo que era ese momento para ella y lo describió como “un privilegio enorme”. También habló del cariño que siente por Tucci y aseguró que se sentía honrada de compartir el reconocimiento con él.

Por su parte, Tucci reflexionó sobre sus más de 45 años de trayectoria en la industria cinematográfica. Reconoció que el camino ha sido exigente, pero afirmó que no lo cambiaría por nada y agradeció el honor recibido.

Meryl Streep también dedicó unas palabras a sus compañeros. La actriz destacó el cariño que el público le tiene a Tucci y lo describió como “sofisticado, astuto, divertido y generoso”. Mientras tanto, Dwayne Johnson elogió a Blunt y aseguró haber aprendido mucho de ella a lo largo de los años.
Según el sitio oficial del Paseo de la Fama, las estrellas de Stanley Tucci y Emily Blunt corresponden a los números 2.841 y 2.842 del famoso boulevard de Los Ángeles.

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