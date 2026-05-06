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Juez publica una presunta nota de suicidio de Jeffrey Epstein

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Published 5:42 PM

Por Dan Berman, CNN en Español

Un juez federal hizo pública el miércoles una presunta nota de suicidio de Jeffrey Epstein.

El documento no está verificado ni fechado, pero quedó incorporado al expediente judicial en el caso de un excompañero de celda del fallecido delincuente sexual condenado, quien dijo haber encontrado la nota.

La nota —que no está firmada— dice, en parte:

“Me investigaron durante un mes – no encontraron NADA!!!

“Es un placer poder elegir el momento de despedirse”.

“SIN DIVERSIÓN – NO VALE LA PENA!!”

El juez de distrito Kenneth Karas, del Distrito Sur de Nueva York, ordenó la divulgación de la nota tras una solicitud de The New York Times.

La publicación de la nota se produce en medio del interés continuo en los llamados archivos de Epstein, su muerte por suicidio en 2019 y las investigaciones federales sobre sus actividades. El Departamento de Justicia publicó millones de documentos relacionados con Epstein después de que el Congreso aprobara un proyecto de ley de transparencia el otoño pasado.

En una presentación judicial, el Departamento de Justicia indicó que no sabía si la supuesta nota es legítima.

“Parece haber un fuerte interés público en las circunstancias que rodean la muerte de Epstein, tal como se describe en la moción para hacerla pública”, dijo el departamento.

CNN se ha comunicado con el DOJ para solicitar comentarios.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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