Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK’s New Year Honours List

CNN - sports

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton capped a remarkable year on and off the track after he was awarded a knighthood in the UK’s New Year’s Honours List which was announced on Wednesday.

This year, Hamilton won his seventh F1 driver’s championship title, equaling the great Michael Schumacher’s record.

Off the track, the 35-year-old became a powerful voice on the issue of racism and was one of British sport’s leading voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Briton is the fourth F1 driver to receive a knighthood after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart.

READ: What’s gone wrong at Ferrari and can Formula One’s most successful team bounce back in 2021?

Equaling a legend

Having won his first world title in 2008, Hamilton ushered in a period of dominance on the track between 2014 and 2020, winning six further world championships to equal Schumacher’s record.

Not only that, but in October, Hamilton beat the German’s record of 91 career F1 race wins. His victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix broke the record with the Briton’s total now standing at 95.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

His 11 victories during 2020 also equaled his personal race win record in a F1 season.

More to follow