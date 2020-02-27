ShowBiz Cinemas groundbreaking

Entertainment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - ShowBiz Cinemas has announced it will build a "Bowling, Movies and More" entertainment center at the Jackson Hole Junction in Idaho Falls.

You can watch the groundbreaking below.

The facility is scheduled to open in December 2020 on Sunnyside Road at Interstate 15 Exit 116. ShowBiz operates similar facilities at locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.

According to a company news release, the Idaho Falls location will include 14 bowling lanes, an arcade and redemption center, multiple party rooms, a lane-side cafe, a full bar, concessions and eight movie auditoriums.