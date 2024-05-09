Idaho Falls firefighters are asking for your help filling the boot this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 will continue its long-standing tradition of collecting critical funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through the Fill the Boot campaign this weekend.

Idaho Falls firefighters will be at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and May 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will ask pedestrians, drivers, and others to donate to the MDA, which raises funds for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution and be engaged and focused while driving to keep firefighters and motorists safe.

Local 1565 firefighters broke the records for collections in Idaho year over year, raising more than $156,000 in the last three years. They want to keep the momentum going by breaking last year's record of $54,054.88.

Individuals and local businesses can support this program by dropping cash and change in firefighter boots at the intersection over the weekend or by DONATING ONLINE.

In April, the MDA, in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) kicked off more than 2,000 Fill the Boot fundraising events for 2024. The partnership started in 1954 when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found, according to the MDA website.