Yellowstone South Entrance to open Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open 8 a.m. Friday, May 10 to public motor vehicle traffic:

South Entrance to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

West Thumb to Lake Village

Tower-Roosevelt to Tower Fall

The public are asked to:

Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and possible temporary closures due to late spring storms. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions, and snow and ice may cover sections of road.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific season opening dates.

Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.

Upcoming road opening

Weather-permitting, the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass) will open 8 a.m. May 24.

Find a map of the 2024 park road opening and closing dates here.The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.