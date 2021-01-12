California’s Disneyland Resort will host a ‘super’ Covid-19 vaccination site

Entertainment

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will soon be the first “super” Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California, officials said Monday.

The resort will be one of several “super POD” — Point-of-Dispensing — sites where thousands of residents daily will be able to get vaccinated, officials said. It will be operational later this week.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site — undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,”said Andrew Do, acting Chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, in a statement.

More “super POD sites” will be announced as agreements are finalized, officials said.

The county has a population of about 3.1 million. More than 190,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic’s start and more than 2,100 have died, according to county data.

About 2,221 people remain hospitalized with the virus, more than 500 of whom are in intensive care units.

The county is currently vaccinating people who fall under Phase 1a — critical and healthcare workers as well as people 75 years and older. Those who meet the criteria must schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at a Super POD site, the county said.

“It’s important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for Covid-19, and we need the space to do it,” Supervisor Donald P. Wagner said in a statement. “I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”