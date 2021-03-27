Reese Witherspoon takes to Instagram to celebrate her ‘sweet hubby’ of 10 years

Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon celebrated a decade of wedded bliss with her husband, Jim Toth, in a heartfelt post on Instagram this week.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote beneath a throwback photo from the duo’s 2011 wedding. “What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly!”

Witherspoon also posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories, scored by Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one child together, Tennessee, who is 8. Witherspoon is also mom to two other children, Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17.

“I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures … figuring out this crazy world together,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress has posted about her relationship with Toth before, most recently on Valentine’s Day.

In July, Witherspoon posted a photo of Toth on his birthday, writing: “Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday!”

The family does keep busy. Last year, Deacon Phillippe released his first single. The actress herself is preparing for a third installment of the “Legally Blonde” franchise, to be released in May 2022.

For now, though, Witherspoon is looking forward to “many more days in the sun” with her husband.