Idaho

Construction continues on I-15 at Inkom

today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:52 PM

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is continuing work on the Interstate roadway and bridges from the south Inkom interchange to the Portneuf interchange.

Ongoing work includes guardrail repair, paving, and patching and repairing bridge decks. In addition, crews are patching pier caps, applying epoxy overlays, and waterproofing parapets on the Rapid Creek, South Inkom interchange, and Portneuf River bridges.

Work is anticipated to continue through the end of June with single lane crossovers. Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones, allow other vehicles to merge, and drive defensively.

Replacement of the West Inkom interchange, Union Pacific Railroad, and Main Street bridges are still planned for next year.

