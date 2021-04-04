How to watch the 27th Annual SAG Awards

Entertainment

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor achievement in film and television performances for 2020, will take place this weekend after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When do the SAG Awards air?

The show will air on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Where can you watch the show?

The show will be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Will the show be live?

This year the show will be pretaped, due to the pandemic.

SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell told The Hollywood Reporter: “We didn’t know what the year would bring in terms of where we would be in COVID, and to pretend that it was a normal year was just wrong. And we are the union, so we wanted our members to be protected. In some instances, our members are in production bubbles, (so) we wanted to make sure we weren’t going to do anything that would prevent them from (working).”

What will this year’s show feature?

This year’s SAG Awards will be a one-hour celebration with “intimate docuseries-inspired interviews” woven throughout the telecast. There will be winners announced in 13 categories.

Which stars will participate?

The actors who will appear in the presentation include: Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, and Mary Steenburgen.