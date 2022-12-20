Justin Bieber slams H&M for their Bieber collection

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Bieber is not a fan of some H&M merchandise bearing his image.

The singer posted notes on the Instatstories portion of his verified Instagram account on Monday to disavow some of the company’s items.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval,” one slide read. “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Bieber had even harsher words in the second post.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he wrote. “Don’t buy it.”

A rep for H&M disputed that in a statement to CNN.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” the statement read.

Bieber is not unfamiliar with the world of fashion.

In 2019, he launched his own line of clothing, Drew (after his middle name), and he sells merchandise on his official site.

He also worked with Forever 21 in 2016 for the “Justin Forever” fashion line, tied to his “Purpose” concert tour.

