High wind warning issued for Friday

A cold front from the north will drive in gusty winds for Friday, along with a slight chance of rain showers. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a High Wind Warning for Friday afternoon and evening.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM FRIDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to around 60 mph expected.

WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Blowing dust is likely reducing visibilities, especially on I-15 north of Idaho Falls near Robers. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Check 511 for possible road closure from low visibilities from Blowing Dust. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high-profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside.

For Thursday night, there will be breezy conditions with winds from the southwest around 15-30 mph. Mostly clear skies with increasing clouds towards Friday morning. An overnight low around 50°.

For Friday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning as the cold front arrives. Then Clearing skies with high winds. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain around the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high near 67°. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.