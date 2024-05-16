Blackfoot breaks ground on new animal shelter

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - City leaders and volunteers met Thursday outside the Blackfoot Airport to dedicate the land for a new Animal Shelter and Rescues.

Shelter executive directors say the new building will be nearly twice the size of the current facility.

"We've worked for this for over 19 years," said Amanda Cevering, executive director of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter. "We put our blood, sweat and tears into this, and thankfully we have the city as a partner with us and we're able to do this for the community and for the animals."

Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll announced the plans to build the new shelter in March of 2024. The move came after months of overcrowding and and other issues at the current shelter.

"The current facility had deteriorated to the point that we decided we had to do something," Mayor Carroll told Local News 8.

"I talked to the council about it. They were on board 100%. No, no issues at all."

He says the city has donated a plot of land near the city airport towards the shelter. And the city council has dedicated $500,000 dollars to build the new shelter from a $1 million surplus in last year's city budget.

However, those dedicated funds will only cover the outer frame of the shelter. Directors of the animal shelter and rescue say they need the community's help in order to finish the project.

Several Blackfoot businesses have already begun to donate.

"Sputnik employees have donated $11,497," Carroll said. "That's outstanding. You know, just for money coming from rank and file employees."

He estimates it will take something in the range of 1.5 million to 2 million dollars to complete the project.

For more information or to donate to the project, click HERE.