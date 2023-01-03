Jeremy Renner was clearing driveways prior to snow plowing accident

By Chloe Melas and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner was near his home, clearing driveways prior to his snow plowing accident, according to a representative for the actor.

Renner was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday, so that his family members could depart his Nevada residence after they celebrated the holidays together, Samantha Mast, Renner’s publicist, told CNN on Tuesday. Members of Renner’s family were with him when the accident occurred.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported on Monday that Renner had been assisting a stranded motorist at the time of the accident, citing Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Mast said he was helping clear a neighbor’s driveway.

More details about what led to the accident will be shared by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at a press briefing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Mast said. Renner remains hospitalized under intensive care. He is recovering from surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” a spokesperson for Renner previously told CNN.

The 51-year-old actor has so far undergone two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in the accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has said its deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving Renner in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno.

Deputies found Renner injured and coordinated his transport to an area hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, adding that the actor was the only person involved in the accident.

At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered with snow. The Reno area received around 6-12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Renner has shared multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions, including one Instagram video posted two weeks ago in which the actor appears to be driving a snowplow.

Renner’s family released a statement Monday evening thanking hospital staff and first responders as the actor remained hospitalized.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from his spokesperson read. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo asked for prayers of support for Renner on Monday.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

CNN’s Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.