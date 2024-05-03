Skip to Content
First ever Southeast Idaho days this weekend

By
today at 10:36 PM
Published 10:59 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Event Center is hosting the first ever Southeast Idaho Days.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday and will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free into the event, with an array of different activities planned throughout the weekend.

Event organizer Nicole Jorgenson says they were inspired to create an event for the whole Gate City community to enjoy.

"We do Pocatello Kids Days and this is kind of our way to bring in the whole community, not just the kids, and to show our appreciation for Idaho being our home," Jorgenson said. "We're not from here, but we've been here 17 years and we love Idaho."

Saturday's festivities will kick off with a parade that is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

