‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 trailer previews more chaos and competition

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The first full trailer for the new season of “Ted Lasso” is here.

The hit series, starring Jason Sudeikis, will air the premiere of Season 3 on March 15 on Apple TV +.

“The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” reads an official synopsis for the new episodes.

It continues: “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

The show took home multiple Emmy Award wins for Season 1 and Season 2.

Following the premiere a new episode airs weekly every Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.