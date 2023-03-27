Dustin Lynch announces July 8 concert

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Dustin Lynch will perform live on stage at its outdoor concert venue on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Dustin Lynch has achieved eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten gold, and platinum-certified singles, and tallying over 4.04 billion global on-demand streams. Recently releasing slow burner “Wood On The Fire” and wrapping the expanded Party Mode Tour, Lynch’s fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, features platinum, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish In The Sea.” “

All Dustin Lynch concert tickets will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.