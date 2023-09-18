Skip to Content
Halle Berry says Drake didn’t get her permission to use her photo

(CNN) — Halley Berry is not happy with Drake.

The actress and director recently posted a note on Instagram, which read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”

Some people in the comments took it to mean she referring to rapper Drake for using a photo of her covered in slim to promote his single, “Slime You Out.”

Berry was asked about it in the comments and she responded, “Didn’t get my permission.”

“That’s not cool I thought better of him!,” she wrote.

In another comment she confirmed that the post was about Drake.

“Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!” Berry wrote.

CNN has reached out to Drake’s representatives for comment.

