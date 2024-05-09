New ‘Lord of the Rings’ film coming in 2026

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly $6 billion blockbuster “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.

The first of the new projects from Sir Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens is tentatively titled “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. It will be directed by and “LOTR” alum Andy Serkis. Walsh and Boyens have been tapped to write the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

“Yesssss, Precious,” Serkis, who has voiced the “LOTR” character Gollum,” said in a statement. “The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa.”

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” Jackson, Walsh and Boyens said in a joint statement. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

The films will be released for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Jackson made history with “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, becoming the first person to direct three major feature films simultaneously.

“The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” were nominated for multiple awards including Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Serkis served as 2nd Unit director on Jackson’s “The Hobbit trilogy” and directed the 2021 film “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

