Comedian Jeff Foxworthy visits with Local News 8’s Jeff Roper

JEFF ROPER: Jeff Foxworthy is on Local News 8 in the Morning with us. He is coming back to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and he's going to leave a mark on Thursday night, September 5th. Always a fun time because I feel like we're hanging out with a neighbor of ours that understands the way we live life. And in this world of ours, it's good to laugh right now. Jeff, thanks for getting up early, man.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: I think, I think we need a laugh. I tell people I'm tired of people yelling at each other, and I don't think laughter cures the world's problems, but I do think it's the release valve that keeps the boiler from exploding. And, you know, especially this year, being an election year, people come backstage after their show and they go, oh my God, I can't remember the last time I laughed that much. And I'm like, that's a good thing. That's the way we're supposed to live.

JEFF ROPER: We know the people that you talk about on stage and, and in fact, I have, I have some Idaho-Wyoming video I want to show you to see if we passed the test of living up to being, well, you know, those two words, red-neck. Okay. You kind of made it okay to be a redneck. I mean, it is.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: It's kind of a badge of honor, to be honest.

JEFF ROPER: You are the head redneck. I've called you that before. And if you get a gaggle of together.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: And people always say, where do you come up with that stuff? There's no research going on. It's my family and friends. Yeah. all right. So I tell you one real quick. I had my last weekend; I'm in the pool with my three-year-old grandson. He swims over, he goes Jex. I got a p p. I said, let me tell you something, buddy. Don't tell anybody.

JEFF ROPER: What's he calling you?

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Jex. J-e-xs and so I said. I said, buddy, everybody peed in the pool. They don't talk about it, they don't admit it, but everybody it in the pool. And he said, really? Yeah. And he let go of my neck. He swam to the side, climbed out of the pool, dropped his bathing suit and standing on the side, pees into the pool. Well, and so I wrote, the Redneck joke. If you've ever peed in the pool without being in the pool, you might be a redneck.

JEFF ROPER: You made a warm spot outside the pool. Well when you come to Idaho, there's a sense of belonging here. And we track people's license plates because we know where they're from. And we've installed these roundabouts, Jeff. And that has made people's brains explode when they driving. And then we've got some roundabouts that don't go all the way around. So they're kind of like around aba. And this is how they're controlling the population. I'm convinced with these, you know, people in traffic especially you're in Atlanta. You know how this works. People lose it.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Oh yeah, that's it. But I love Idaho for I would tell people said the best kept secret in America is Idaho. And then I know, I know because it's stunningly beautiful. And then the last time I was up there, y'all got all these people from California moving over there.

JEFF ROPER: No, no, no, no. They just come to visit. We trap them in a roundabout and then send them on to Wyoming. That's how it works. Has some rules.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: I love that y'all have a plan. You've got a plan.

JEFF ROPER: It will do. They let me in. I got here about six years ago, and they put me on the radio, and they let me go on TV, and I'm in heaven because I can get away with it. Be here tomorrow. We're going to come back with Jeff, and we're going to show him some of the things that make Idaho great, because he's coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

You can watch more of Jeff Foxworthy's interview on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, on Local News 8 in the Morning.