Local News 8’s Jeff Roper visits with Jeff Foxworthy Part 2

The following is a transcript of the conversation between Local News 8's Jeff Roper and Jeff Foxworthy. Jeff Foxworthy will be performing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on September 5 at 7:30 p.m.

JEFF ROPER: Back with Jeff Foxworthy. And we're giving Idaho the redneck test. Do you mind, Jeff, I prepared something?

JEFF FOXWORTHY: No, I would I can't wait just that you see this.

JEFF ROPER: More laughs at Eastern Idaho State Fair. Jeff Foxworthy is coming. Now I'm going to show you some things that have never been seen before on live National Idaho Wyoming television. And you tell us, redneck or not, here we go. We'll start with, this one here. All right. This is the first one where to park your boat. Jeff.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: You know, a lot of people use a trailer, but, that's beautiful right there. That's, as I said, the you might be. Though I do have an uncle that has a boat in his driveway with a tree growing out of the middle of it, which tells you how often he uses the boat.

JEFF ROPER: That's right there. Get you a Tinder date. I don't know how far you get, but yeah, you, I have a boat. Yeah. All right, moving on. Yeah, that's this right here. This is air conditioning in Idaho. In your car.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Yeah. That's beautiful. That's. That's not even you might be a redneck. That's you are a redneck. That's beautiful.

JEFF ROPER: That's your grandma had a hot flash in the back seat. Look. Look at it. This is. I've been saving this for you, Jeff.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: This is beautiful.

JEFF ROPER: It is? Yeah. All right, so thumbs up on that. Let's go to this one. This is how we make fry sauce. This is in Wyoming. You take the mayonnaise and the ketchup. Jeff. Right there in the trailer.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: A trailer with fry sauce in it. That's Hall of Fame level right there. And you know that Mayo sitting in that big tank is got to be fresh to.

JEFF ROPER: Well it's got to be from Hellmann's. Probably because it's hell just to take a loo at it. I'm blown away dude. It could be it could be Miracle Whip.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Just as much as I love a tomato sandwich, I would take the mayo.

JEFF ROPER: But we're going to get you some fry sauce at the fair. Let me show you something else. this is how I measure snow. I'm the weather man.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: What is that? I'm scared to ask.

JEFF ROPER: It's a brown thing on the ground. We grow them.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Okay? Oh, it's a tater. Yeah. That's beautiful. That is beautiful.

JEFF ROPER: That's why I keep telling people it's genius. Genius marketing.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: It is. And you know exactly how much snow is on the ground.

JEFF ROPER: That is a Doppler tater from Local News 8. Now you know why we have a 62 share in the morning? Because we keep it interesting. Yeah, let me show you. Let me show you another one.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: So you know I'm coming back out there,

JEFF ROPER: I know you'll be here on September the 5th and you can get a ticket.

JEFF FOXWORTHY:That is awesome.

JEFF ROPER:Those are my girls.

JEFF FOXWORTHY:That is beautiful.

JEFF ROPER: Those are my children. But if you've if you've ever made your children pose in front of that sign.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: So you made them get out of the car. Were they like dad?

JEFF ROPER: They don't know. Yeah. Somebody said, can they read? I go, I don't just stand here. You put your thumb out. I mean, truly this. And she's a sophomore at Baylor. That's Abigail, and that's little Jackie. She's a senior in San Antonio. I'm telling you that. All right? This is my favorite. I want you to see this. This is in Rigby. You know, Jeff in Rigby, Idaho, we invented television. But I'm going to tell you something. We invent other things, too. This dude took took the time to create the ultimate travel vehicle. Look at this.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: Yes! There's the. Hey, there's some thought that went into that. That is a beautiful thing. You know, most states here we get it. And here's, I know I'm too safety conscious, but why wouldn't you put the tailgate back in? And I mean seriously?

JEFF ROPER: Well, he may be using it as a ramp to get that jazzy scooter in the back.

JEFF FOXWORTHY: He could could, could do it. That's beautiful. You can't make this stuff up. The best redneck jokes are the true ones.

JEFF ROPER: Well, life is fun, too. I mean, you truly. You're one of the greatest, if not an idol for people like me. But observational fun is, and I know you're going to talk about some stuff, but please remember where you are and that we understand.