Olympic events to watch Sunday

By Adrienne Vogt, CNN

With more medals set to be awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, here are just some of the events that viewers can check out this weekend. (Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.)

Swimming: The swimming qualifying heats continue in the women’s 400-meter freestyle and men’s and women’s 100-meter backstroke at 6 a.m. ET. Medals are awarded in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, men’s 100-meter breaststroke, women’s 400-meter freestyle and others, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Basketball: Team USA takes on France in men’s basketball at 8 a.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch on NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Triathlon: The men’s triathlon final will be live at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Gymnastics: Night owls in the US were able to catch the qualifying rounds for women’s gymnastics beginning at 2:10 a.m. ET, but NBC will air primetime coverage later on at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Softball: As the sport returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, Team USA faces Japan in an opening round game of the Olympic softball tournament at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

