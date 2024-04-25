National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set April 27

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Do you have unused or expired prescription medications?

On Saturday, April 27, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will hold the

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse and theft.

The Chubbuck Police Department will be hosting a local Take Back Day collection site at the Chubbuck

Police Department at 5160 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck Idaho 83202 on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Further north, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department, Bonneville Youth Development Coalition, the Center for Hope, Community Family Clinic, Blue Cross of Idaho and the Rexburg Free Clinic are hosting three Take Back Day collection site events within Idaho Falls and Rexburg

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Idaho Falls location:

Blue Cross of Idaho Office: 3630 S 25th E, Idaho Falls

Rexburg locations:

Madison County DMV: 510 North 2nd East, Rexburg

Wal-Mart Parking Lot: 1450 North 2nd , Rexburg

These events will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused, unwanted or

expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state.

All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection sites will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted. Intravenous solutions, injectables, inhalers, syringes and chemotherapy medications will also not be accepted.

If you miss the April 27 Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, there are several prescription drug take back locations throughout southeastern Idaho. For a list of drop off locations, click HERE.