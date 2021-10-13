‘Dancing With the Stars’ has a double elimination for Disney Week

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Dancing with the Stars” had a double elimination on Tuesday night.

Brian Austin Green and Matt James were sent home during the Disney-themed week, with Green and his pro partner Sharna Burgess coming in last place for their routines on “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“The Bachelor” alum James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold danced routines with “The Incredibles” and “The Jungle Book” themes.

The top spot in this fourth week of the competition went to Melora Hardin and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, who received the first 10 of the season from Len Goodman.

Judges gave extra points for a “Mickey Dance Challenge” to Jimmie Allen and his pro partner Emma Slater.

After both recovering from Covid-19, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke returned to the ballroom on Monday, dancing to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie” and “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson, Mel C and pro partner Gleb Savchenko, and Kenya Moore and pro partner Brandon Armstrong all made it through to see another week.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King” and performed to “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten did a rumba to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan” and danced to “Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella.”

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and pro partner Witney Carson, along with Suni Lee and pro partner Sasha Farber, are also still in the competition.

