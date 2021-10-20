Angelina Jolie makes rare appearance with kids on ‘Eternals’ red carpet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Angelina Jolie and most of her children recycled some old looks for a new movie premiere.

Jolie was joined on the red carpet for her film “Eternals” by her children Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh,15.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that the family wore some classics for the event, including Zahara, who donned her mother’s silver 2014 Academy Awards gown.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” Jolie said. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Son Pax, 17, did not appear on the carpet.

Jolie and her former husband, actor Brad Pitt, have been involved in a custody dispute over their six children.

“Eternals” is a Marvel film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and also stars Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.

It opens in theaters on November 5.

