Impossibly, Billie Eilish might get you into your feelings while counting to the number 2
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Never has counting been so unexpectedly emotional.
During her visit to TV’s most famous fictional block, Billie Eilish sat down with the Count from “Sesame Street” for a lesson on the number 2 set to the tune of her hit “Happier Than Ever.”
A warning for those intending to press play below: the song might stir your feelings in a way counting never has before.
Oh, what’s that on my face? Those are two tears, kids.
