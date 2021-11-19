Girlfriend of slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph speaks out about her grief

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

The longtime girlfriend of slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph has broken her silence following his death.

Mia Jaye, the mother of his daughter Aria and son Tre Tre, expressed her grief in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, a day after he was gunned down in a cookie store in Memphis.

Sharing a video showing the late hip hop star — whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — exercising with their daughter, Jaye lamented in the caption: “Question is… How am I going to tell to my babies that daddy is never coming home? “#prayforme”

In another post, she declared her love for her partner, writing: “God give me strength…Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

In a follow-up message, Jaye, who is CEO of lifestyle brand MOM.E.O, thanked well-wishers for their messages of support following the news of the 36-year-old star’s death.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few…,” Jaye wrote.

“Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them.”

Since his death, many pictures and videos showing Young Dolph as a dedicated family man have been circulating online, including one video of him styling Aria’s hair.

The clip was originally posted by Jaye in August on her Instagram account, along with a caption that read: “Why Do Black Men Deserve To Grow Old?”

“Because it is their Birthright! When God created each individual, he assigned them a task to fulfill and when these men are taken from this world prematurely, that Task… Purpose… Assignment may be left undone,” Jaye’s post continued. “The task might be to raise children. To pour all of their wisdom, power and strength into them so that, they can fulfill their purpose when they become a Man, and that child deserves to grow old too!”

On Thursday, Memphis police released surveillance photos of two suspects they believe killed Young Dolph. No arrests have been made.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said Wednesday.

